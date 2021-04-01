Lenten Art Competition Winners Announced

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bishop Richard Umbers, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Sydney has selected the winners of his Lenten Art Competition.

At the beginning of this Lent, Bishop Richard Umbers, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Sydney decided to team up with the Connect Newsletter to put the talent of Sydney Catholic School’s art students on display.

The story of Holy Week is the most famous in history. For some children this year will be their first encounter with the story of Christ, and for some in Sydney Catholic Schools, it will be the first time they understand the significance of what happened that week nearly 2000 years ago.

It’s a story we love to tell, and Bishop Richard was eager to see how the students of Sydney Catholic Schools could tell it in the form of art.

With entries coming from all across the Archdiocese, the Bishop sat down with his team to select the winners.

Though it was difficult to choose, Bishop Richard settled on three artworks to receive the Mustard Seed Bookshop gift vouchers.

THE WINNERS

First Place: Boston, Year 2. St. Francis Xavier, Arncliffe

Boston will receive a $50 gift voucher for the Mustard Seed Bookshop.

Second Place: Gabrielle, Year 4. Mary Immaculate, Bossley Park

Gabrielle will receive a $30 gift voucher for the Mustard Seed Bookshop.

Third Place: Shreyas, Year 2. St. Francis Xavier, Arncliffe

Shreyas will receive a $10 gift voucher for the Mustard Seed Bookshop.

Bishop Richard said he wanted to thank everyone who participated in his Lenten art competition, saying it was wonderful to see so many young students engaging with the story of Holy Week.

“Thank you all for sharing your Lenten art with me,” said Bishop Richard. “May God bless all of you and your families during this holy season of Easter.”

Thank you to everyone who entered the Lenten art competition and we hope it allowed all the students who entered, and the teachers and parents who helped them, grow in their faith and come to know Christ and His sacrifice in a deeper way.