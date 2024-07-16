Leading US Bishop supports Australian bid to host International Eucharistic Congress

One of the United States’ top-ranking Catholics has given a strong endorsement for Australia’s bid to host the 2028 International Eucharistic Congress, promising “if Sydney does it, I will be there.”

Chairman of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress Bishop Andrew Cozzens spoke exclusively to The Catholic Weekly on the eve of the first major Catholic event to be held in the United States since the COVID pandemic, with the bishop declaring a Sydney-based International Eucharistic Congress would be gift to the world.

“I think it would be wonderful. I think it would be a wonderful thing for Australia in general to host such an important event and I am sure while it will be a lot of work, the fruit that comes from that kind of event is incredible,” Bishop Cozzens said.

As the leader of the Diocese of Crookston in Minnesota, Bishop Cozzens said the Australian and American churches share a common bond, facing many shared challenges in an increasingly secularised world.

“It has to do with the direction of the culture in general, since the culture has become secularised, that’s really affected the church,” he said.

However, Bishop Cozzens believes that the challenges are only making the church stronger, citing a growing Eucharistic revival in both the US and Australia.

“That’s kind of an ironic truth, the church always goes stronger when its resisted and so it’s in some ways better for the church to be counter cultural.”

Like in Australia, the US church has seen a resurgence following the COVID-19 pandemic, with more Catholics passionately looking for opportunities to gather in celebration and prayer.

“I think the COVID crisis was a bit of a wake-up call for all of us for all of us about the centrality and importance of the Eucharist and how much we need it, and how it’s the source of our strength,” Bishop Cozzens said.

Also noted was the growing number of Australian Catholics proudly professing their faith, with Bishop Cozzens citing the record crowds who attended the Archdiocese of Sydney’s procession for the Feast of Corpus Christi this year.

“We saw the same thing in the United States, we saw record crowds show up for our four pilgrimages across the United States and it was mostly young people, young families. Families who want to raise their children in the faith and they understand who Jesus is and they are authentic disciples,” Bishop Cozzens said.

As the Australian Catholic Bishop’s Conference delegate to the 10th National Eucharistic Congress, Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney Richard Umbers said he was in awe of the size and scope of the US event.

“I fully expect to see joy, faith and goodness in spades on display here in Indianapolis—all fruits of the church alive with the Holy Spirit,” Bishop Umbers said.

Having followed the Eucharistic revival in America for the past several years, which has culminated in the first National Eucharistic Congress being held in 83 years, Bishop Richard said he was thrilled to see so many Catholics gathering in fraternity.

“The church in America has done an incredible job. Before it has even begun, the National Eucharistic Congress is shaping up to be a successful revitalisation of people’s faith in Jesus.”

Bishop Richard said the lessons learned in Indianapolis will be instrumental in ensuring the delivery of an event in Sydney.

“With more than 50,000 Catholics gathering to celebrate this event in America, we are watching closely to learn how we can host an event of such size and scale not seen since our own World Youth Day.”

The 10th National Eucharistic Congress begins in Indianapolis on Wednesday, 17 July.