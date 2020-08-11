Kindy kids turn 100

Reading Time: 3 minutes

WHILE 100 days might not seem like much of a milestone for most – for kindergarten students it can feel like a lifetime.

The littlies at Sydney Catholic Schools have experienced huge changes in their school life so far learning everything from reading, writing and arithmetic all under the cloud of COVID.

The ‘centenarians’ at Miranda’s Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School celebrated the very special milestone by dressing up as 100-year-olds with grey hair, walking sticks and glasses the uniform of the day.

School principal Rosemary Andre said the 100th day of kindergarten marks a special opportunity for teachers, children and parents to reflect on the major milestones in the children’s academic, social and emotional development and achievements.

Around half of their school year has been spent learning remotely and teacher Nicole Sheridan said her young charges not only took it all in their stride but have come out better for it.

She said having to school from home had made them a lot more resilient and independent.

“I am just so proud how they have coped with the coronavirus and all the associated changes with it,” she said.

“Kindy can be challenging at the best of times and then add a pandemic to that and we just didn’t know what would happen but they have just adapted so well that we thought we would go to some extra effort to celebrate their 100 days of schooling.

“Everything we did was based around the number 100, we counted to 100, we wrote about what it would feel like to be 100 and we hopped, skipped and jumped to 100 in the playground.

“We even asked the kids what they would buy with $100 and they answered everything from a house with a huge backyard to a rocket ship for one of our students who wants to be an astronaut.

“It really was a lot of fun celebrating a real milestone while acknowledging how far they have come.”

