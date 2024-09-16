Kids’ chaos brings the Kingdom of Heaven alive on earth

The disruption and commotion that ensues when we rock up to church on Sundays with our kids sometimes makes us hesitate before entering those welcoming doors. Some parents would rather slip in the side door—and for very good reason.

I was faced with this challenge when I began taking my two young girls to church. Initially I stayed in the crying room, or positioned myself at the back of the church for a quick exit.

As the girls grew older, I joined the music ministry, played guitar and sang, hoping it would bring a meaningful experience to them. My eldest was learning to play piano.

I remember the younger of the two playfully jumping all over me whilst I belted out “Come Lord Jesus, help me,” and he did. I wasn’t bothered after that anymore.

It not only helped me overcome my fear of commotion, but surprisingly brought smiles to the faces of elderly parishioners, as it rekindled memories of bringing their kids to church.

At the same time, it reassured young families that it’s perfectly okay to sit through a Mass with kids, offering them a sense of relief.

Commotion is no reason not to turn up. Phrases like, “I’ll go to church when they’re older,” “I can’t concentrate on the Mass,” or “People give us that look,” are common ways parents express their concerns. As a result, not only do the children miss out on attending church, but equally the parents.

Bring along your nappy bags, snacks, and toys, all the accessories needed to get through a Sunday Mass with a baby on board. Imagine how much God is loving all that joyful commotion. You are laying the foundation for your kids’ faith whilst keeping your faith alive, and that’s what’s important.

Understanding that beautiful commotion can be difficult, and it’s just as important to provide space for those who need a sacred and peaceful atmosphere, allowing a deeper connection with Our Lord. A willingness to explore this option should always be made available.

Acknowledging our children are the leaders of tomorrow’s church will make you feel empowered to be present knowing you are making the best choice for your child, the family and the church.

So, aim to discover things that will help you get through the Mass.

Attending a family-friendly Mass helps parents feel comfortable as they witness other families facing similar issues with their children. We tend to feel safe when we know others have the same struggles. If there isn’t one, consider taking initiative together with other families to advocate for more familial accessibility at your church. Be open to approach your parish priest or talk to your parish Family Educator whose role is to nurture parish, parent and school relationships.

The Welcoming ministry would be perfect for families as they greet other families before entering church, ensuring them they are accepted and loved. You’ll not only create a supportive environment for yourself but effectively engaging in what we know as evangelising. Your church will love you for it!

A welcoming parish will have a crying room for the very young, providing separation from the rest of the congregation, allowing you to still participate in the Mass as you attend to your child’s needs. Some argue this a bad idea, but in my experience, I see parents take control.

While the room allows for a little more freedom for the more difficult ones, children can still be educated during Mass in other ways. Simply encouraging them to kneel and say a little prayer, making the sign of the cross or reading a Bible story will capture their attention for a moment or two.

For school-aged kids a children’s liturgy at Sunday Mass, if available, helps keep the kids settled. It presents opportunities to build friendships and learn the structure of the Mass in a child-based fun environment.

To initiate one, you’ll need to have a dedicated team leader and helpers, a designated room to hold the liturgy and access to online resources for the children. Older children can serve as mentors to the younger ones assisting with handing out worksheets, tools and materials for colouring and craft time.

A special Mass to mark Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, feast days, Christmas and Easter, when there a usually larger gatherings, presents an opportunity to involve children in the liturgy in special ways. One, is the role of altar server, available for children who have made their First Holy Communion. This is an excellent way to fulfil their baptismal commitment.

You’ll need to commit to training for this where they will receive instruction in reverent practices, terminology, order of the Mass and organisational rituals, and then make available Sundays to serve. Your child will be enriching their Christian journey and keeping busy at church.

So while there’s nothing wrong with a bit of commotion, getting involved in the parish can channel it in happy, healthy and spiritually enriching directions. Its essential families know the church community can provide much needed support offering, love, care and a sense of purpose to help navigate daily challenges while living a faith-filled life.

The next time you come to Mass, walk through those doors with your head held high, be brave, ready to be a shining light for Jesus. Parents with children are a witness to other families that God embraces everyone, baggage and all. People will be drawn to the fire in your heart and will want some of what you have. Most importantly, you will encourage your parish to keep the families coming.