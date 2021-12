To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or now.

Reading Time: 4 minutesWhile published in 1995, Christopher Lasch in The Revolt of the Elites makes a number of prescient points about what is now known as cancel-culture. Years before neo-Marxist-inspired critical theory become the new orthodoxy Lasch warned about how minority groups were challenging Western societies. Lasch writes in relation to American colleges and […]