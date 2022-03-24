Kevin Donnelly: Cancel culture cancels parents

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Parental rights under attack from radical activists

A recent research paper titled Parents’ perspectives on the inclusion of gender and sexuality diversity in K-12 schooling: results from an Australian national study and published in the Sex Education journal illustrates how gender theory is motivated by Marxist-inspired ideology.

The authors argue Western societies like Australia are structurally and inherently heteronormative where LGBTIQ+ students are “mistreated” and subject to “exclusion and discrimination”. Those who are not “heterosexual, cisgender, white, middle class and male” are “positioned as abnormal, immoral, problematic, non-contributory, and even socially perilous”.

Such an argument can be traced to Marxist authors like Antonio Gramsci and Louise Althusser who argue that in Western societies like Australia, capitalist elites maintain power by privileging those in control and oppressing and marginalising any who fail to conform.

As a result of this capitalist, male-dominated hegemony schools are “socio-cultural entities” made to promote cisgenderism – defined as “the idea that there are only two genders, that gender is determined on the basis of assigned sex… and thus the mistreatment of people on the basis of their gender is legitimate”.

This “culture of limitation”, the authors argue, is associated with society’s “underlying racism, sexism, homophobia and cisgenderism that intersects with neoliberal, neoconservative and patriarchal discourses that subjugate, limit and marginalise individuals and communities who do not fit the dominant, normative personage”.

As well as contradicting human biology, radical gender and sexuality theory denies the word of God.

Not surprisingly, the authors cite the French philosopher Michael Foucault to support their argument in Western, capitalist societies how people self-identify and interact is driven by power relationships where those defined as the other are always oppressed and marginalised.

Roger Scruton in Culture Counts criticises this Foucauldian argument for suggesting “the traditional views of man, of the family, of sexual relations and sexual morality, have no authority beyond the power which upholds them”.

Those championing Foucault argue when it comes to beliefs “there is no intrinsic validity of truth” as what people feel and think are social constructs that have to be deconstructed and critiqued.

As well as contradicting human biology, radical gender and sexuality theory denies the word of God. As argued by Pope Benedict “The words of the creation account: ‘male and female he created them’ (Gen 1-27) no longer apply”.

Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia also criticises radical gender theory arguing “biological sex and the socio-cultural role of sex (gender) can be distinguished but not separated” and to “attempt to sunder what are inseparable aspects of reality” is to be guilty of “trying to replace the Creator”.

Proven by the example of the Brisbane Christian Citipointe, where the school was attacked and the principal pressured to resign for arguing “God created human beings as biological males (boys) or biological females (girls)”, the power and dominance of radical gender and sexuality theory should never be underestimated.

Australian schools, especially government schools, are awash with neo-Marxist inspired gender fluidity programs. One example is a recent discussion paper informing a review of the government guidelines for kindergartens and pre-schools that mandates teachers force radical gender theory on young, impressionable minds.

The discussion paper argues kindergarten children “have multiple and changing identities” and, as a result, they must be taught about “identity formation that encompass gender identity and gender expression (with a non-binary dichotomy) and family diversity”. Concepts most adults find difficult to understand, much less 7-10 year old children.

A second example is the internet Kids Helpline that also promotes radical gender theory. Instead of accepting gender and sexuality are biologically determined the Kids Helpline argues “Sexuality is about how you see and express yourself sexually – like who you have a crush on, who you want to go out with, and who you want to have sexual experiences with”.

While gender fluidity programs like Safe Schools, where children are taught boys can be girls and girls can be boys, are justified as anti-bullying and a way to ensure LGBTIQ+ students are not discriminated against, the reality is such programs are Marxist inspired and directed at radically reshaping Western society, the family and how individuals define themselves and relate to others.

As admitted by Roz Ward, one of the founders of the Safe Schools gender and sexuality program, “Safe Schools Coalition is about supporting gender and sexual diversity, not about stopping bullying”. Ward also argues “only Marxism provides the theory and practice of genuine human liberation”.

Parents are their children’s first educators and moral guardians and international covenants and agreements protect their right to ensure schools do not indoctrinate their children with ideas and beliefs contrary to what they hold to be true.

What is occurring across Australian state and territory schools, whether kindergarten, pre-school or primary and secondary, is a direct attack on parent’s rights and a calculated campaign by cultural Marxists to force their ideology on young minds and destroy the family and a Christian view of sexuality and gender. It must be stopped.

Dr Kevin Donnelly is a senior fellow at the ACU’s PM Glynn Institute.