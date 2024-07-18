In anticipation of the Jubilee Year next year, making police presence known throughout the busy metro areas is essential for both residents and tourists alike. More than 150 million people use the metro platforms in Rome every year, with Termini the largest taint station in Italy, seeking to assure everyone of their safety.

“I feel safe. I see visual and I feel very comfortable at this point,” said a commuter at termini train station.

“Security, as far as I can see, is present, but there is a need for a joint action of security, functionality and, above all, welcome.

“Actually, I have never had any problems here, but I do see a lot of things that I don’t like. I have to be aware all the time of what’s going on around me because it’s really scary.”

Millions of people are expected to flock to Rome for the Jubilee year of 2025. The president for the Jubilee 2025 special Commission, Mariano Angelucci said more than 50 million people are expected to pass through Rome on pilgrimage or tour which is twice as many people as the the Jubilee of Mercy in 2015.

The Vatican is also concerned about security for the Jubilee, since most events will take place inside of St Peter’s Square.

Some joint measures between the Vatican and the Italian Government are already being taken.

“The government commissioner inaugurated an operations room to keep track of what is happening in the city,” said Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation.

“This is an additional element. During major events, this room will be open 24 hours a day and representatives of the Holy See will also be present.”

Police forces will be increased for the Holy Year, following protocol for other large religious and sporting events. Drills are also being carried out to ensure quick responses in case of emergency.