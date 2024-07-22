Jubilee celebrations over the years

The conditions to partake in and celebrate Jubilee years has changed since the 1300’s. From where to visit and how times, joining the celebrations is now more accessible.

About 200,000 people attended the first Jubilee in 1300 AD, where pilgrims had to visit St Peter’s Basilica and the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls in Rome to receive a plenary indulgence.

For those living in the city, they needed to make the visit 30 times and those outside Rome, had to make 15 visits.

“For a man of the Middle Ages to obtain the remission of sins was something fundamental because his whole life was seen through the lens of gaining a blessing after death,” explained Barbara Fralev from the Vatican secret archives.

“So people were travelling, even making dangerous journeys, covering great distances; think of the example of the pilgrimage to Jerusalem, where people risked martyrdom by Saracens.”

This first Holy Year led to an immense spike in the number of Christians making pilgrimages to Rome. Especially after journeying to the Holy Land became almost impossible due to the ongoing violence with the crusades.

“And so a new concept was born: Rome as the new Jerusalem. People could no longer visit Jerusalem, the place where the Lord was born, raised and eventually killed,” said Gioacchino Giammaria from the Institute of History and Art of Southern Latium.

“Rome, the city where the apostles, Peter and Paul, all passed to heaven is instead deemed the replacement.”

In 2025, pilgrims will join this centuries old tradition with some differences. Most will not make the journey on foot but rather by plane, car or train.

The requirements to receive the plenary indulgence have also changed. Catholics are required to go to confession, avoid sin, receive communion and pray for the intentions of the pope.

For those traveling to Rome, a visit to at least one of any of the four major basilicas is added to the requirements. By completing this list, pilgrims receive an indulgence, meant to help them on their spiritual journey.

“It is a great manifestation of mercy and compassion. The church shows her motherhood by settling all debts and consequences of sin,” said Fr Massimo Del Pozzo form the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross

But obtaining a plenary indulgence during the Jubilee is not limited only to those in Rome. People can substitute a visit to a papal basilica or holy site with performing a work of mercy or participating in a mission.