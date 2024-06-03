“Jesus thirsts” film will help you rediscover your love for the Eucharist

A new film “Jesus thirsts” aims to guide viewers to rediscover the Mass and the Eucharist. This comes after a 2019 Pew Research study that found one third of American Catholics don’t believe in the true presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

The Executive Producer Steve Greco believes this has both the power to change minds and change lives.

“After you see this film, this documentary, this love letter to you, you’re going to feel like it is necessary for me to go as often as possible and now I want to go to reconciliation, now I want to go to adoration,” he said.

“I’ve heard this over and over again with people who have seen it in our previews and in our premieres, it is absolutely amazing how it changes your life.”

The film highlights the biblical origin of the Eucharist. But it also takes viewers on a journey around the modern world, from downtown Chicago to the countryside of Slovakia and the villages of Uganda to show Eucharistic miracles and the power the Mass holds for people of all walks of life.

Featuring global Catholic leaders like Dr Scott Hahn and Eduardo Verastegui, the filmmakers are confident that viewers will be compelled to share their rediscovered faith.

“What this film absolutely, positively, guaranteed, it will create evangelists. Because once you really receive the real presence, the reality of the real presence, the reality of how much Jesus loves us, you have to share it with other people, you feel compelled to do that,” explained Steve.

“Jesus Thirsts” can be found in theatres across the United States only on 4, 5 and 6 June, just about one month before tens of thousands of people will gather in Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress.