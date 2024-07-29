5000 gather for Jamscouts global event

5,000 young people gathered in Spain to participate in the second edition of JamScouts—a nine-day meeting held every seven years for children and young people.

The event brought people from all over the world, including, France, Italy, Qatar and Hong Kong.

General Coordinator for Jamscouts, Miguel Gonzalez said its a great opportunity for the young people to affirm their principles and form a community that embodies the work they do each week together.

800 scout leaders helped manage the events and activities, which included water sports, workshops, games and hiking. But the young people also had time dedicated to spend with God in prayer.

“A camp of this kind celebrates the Eucharist every day and, of course, there is also time for confession,” Miguel said.

“Pastoral care is part of the movement and we try to ensure that we can live our faith in a simple but communal way within the scouting life.”

The 5,000 young scouts leave this special event with tools for how to combine fun and prayer into their daily lives.

JamScouts 2024 has come to an end. But they are already planning a pilgrimage to Rome next year to participate in the Jubilee.