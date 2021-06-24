Igniting the Youth of Sydney

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For the second year, young Sydney Catholics are invited to set their faith on fire at one of Australia’s most powerful youth conferences.

Held over four days, the Ignite Conference draws together high schoolers, young adults, ministry leaders, families, teachers, priests and religious from around the country to share and connect through their Catholic faith.

Aimed at providing a place for young people to encounter Christ in a deep and personal way, initiatives including worship, Mass, Adoration, sacraments and small group workshops will be provided daily.

An initiative of Ignite Youth, an arm of the Emmanuel Community, the event will be held at Freeman College, Bonnyrigg, from September 29 to October 2 with the theme “Unleashed”.

Some of Australia’s most dynamic and inspiring speakers and performers will take the stage including Fr Rob Galea, Sydney priest Fr Dan McCaughan, MENAlive’s Robert Falzon and Missionaries of God’s Love Sister Therese Mills.

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP has given his blessing to the Conference and hopes young people from Sydney and beyond will experience the four days of formation, faith, praise and worship.

“Our young people are not only ‘the Church of the future,’ but a significant part of our Church today,” he said.

“Ignite Youth is an example of young people full of life, faith, enthusiasm and a love for God and His people, who are already taking on significant leadership roles within the Church.

“It is using contemporary culture to spearhead a New Evangelisation for our Church. I am pleased to be welcoming them and the Ignite Conference to Sydney in 2021.”

Sydney Centre for Evangelisation Director, Daniel Ang said he is confident that Ignite 2021 will be a milestone in the new evangelisation taking place in Sydney.

“Ignite 2021 promises to bring a new generation in Sydney to the encounter with Christ and, by that encounter, is a key catalysing event for taking Christ ever more deeply into the hearts and homes, schools, parishes and faith communities of Sydney,” he said.

“Our support of the Ignite Conference here in Sydney represents our commitment to put these plans into action, to announce the Good News of Jesus Christ with fresh energy, intentionality and by the coming together of the whole Church for the proclamation and witness to Christ in a changing culture.

“Ignite 2021 will be a further milestone in the new evangelisation taking place in Sydney, as we bring Christ to the city and our city to Christ.“

After his involvement in Ignite’s first event in Sydney in 2019, Sydney Catholic Youth Team Leader Chris Lee said he was looking forward to the conference returning in 2021.

“We’re very excited to be able to have the Ignite Conference back in Sydney after it was such a massive success in 2019,” Mr Lee said. “We’ve seen first-hand the transformative impact it’s had on the lives and faith of our communities.

“We encourage anybody who’s looking to immerse themselves deeper into faith and knowing God to attend the Ignite Conference this year.”

Early bird registration for Sydney closes on June 24 offering a special price of $285 for individuals and $260 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Students from Sydney Catholic Schools are offered discounted tickets for the Ignite Conference. To find out more email [email protected]

