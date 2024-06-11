Pope urges all to come to the aid of Gaza

During the Angelus, Pope Francis thanked the Jordanian authorities and the United Nations for convening an international conference to discuss how to get humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He took advantage of this opportunity to “encourage the international community to act urgently, by all means, to come to the aid of the war-torn people of Gaza. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those who need it, and no one can prevent it.”

As he regularly does every Sunday, the pope commented on the Gospel of the day. He encouraged reflection on the inner freedom of Jesus Christ. Pope Francis said it is important to imitate him in order not to let oneself be carried away by things that enslave.

“If we become conditioned to the pursuit of pleasure, power, money or acclaim, we become slaves to these things,” he warned.

“If, on the other hand, we allow God’s free love to fill and expand our hearts, then we grow in freedom and spread its sweet scent around us as well.”

Before departing, he sent greetings to the groups present in the square, including the participants of an international meeting of choirs and teachers and students from schools in Poland, Italy and Spain.