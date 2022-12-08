Huge boost for Palliative Care

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The transformation of NSW Palliative Care is underway, thanks to a major funding injection from the Perrottet Government, increased publicity from the euthanasia debate, and local advocacy, with Mater Hospital the latest facility to announce a multi-million dollar Palliative Care unit.

The $35.3 million development at North Sydney will create a dedicated 12-bed unit, support services, consulting rooms, and a research and teaching centre.

“For the first time our Hospital will be able to provide birth to end-stage patient care, with terminally ill patients no longer needing to be referred elsewhere for their care,” Mater CEO Annette Czerkesow said.

The Mater unit was part-financed by the Friends of the Mater Foundation, who committed $18.5 million to the project.

“We believe that a world class Palliative Care Facility is entirely consistent with the mission, vision and values of the hospital and its delivery of distinctive and compassionate care for all patients” said Dr Keith Hartman AM, Chairman of the Friends of The Mater.

The Mater development will begin its two-year construction in December.

In late November the NSW Government announced a Palliative Care unit of 12 beds for Wyong Hospital.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the new 12-bed Palliative Care Unit, to be located within Wyong hospital, is being delivered as part of the NSW Government’s $93 million Enhancing End of Life Care program.

“As a former Palliative Care Nurse, I couldn’t be prouder to be announcing this new dedicated Palliative Care Unit for Wyong Hospital. This will make such a difference to the lives of patients, families and carers,” Mrs Taylor said.

The NSW Government has also announced new dedicated Palliative Care Units for Westmead Hospital and Nepean Hospital. A 10-bed Palliative Care Unit was also opened at Gosford Hospital in 2021.

The most recent State budget earmarked $743 million for palliative care over five years.

Palliative Care NSW CEO Linda Hansen said the Wyong announcement was “a really key announcement for the Central Coast”.

“A dedicated unit is a really great outcome, so we’re really happy to hear about it.”

She paid tribute to the advocacy from Palliative Carers and the community on the Central Coast, including Elsie’s Retreat and local member for Terrigal, Adam Crouch.

“It’s something they’ve been advocating for a long time, and whatever they advocate for we support,” Mrs Hansen said.