Some people are blessed with talkative children, some with quiet kids. Many parents will wish that their child talked to them more. Some probably wish they’d talk less.

Expert after expert has told parents just how important it is to make sure your child knows they can speak with you whenever they need, and that means it’s a parent’s responsibility to create a habit of talking.

But getting kids to speak openly, honestly, and without reservation with their parents can be tough, especially as they enter their teen years. To help out, we’ve put together a list of conversation starters that can be used instead of the old “how was your day?”

These starters will get kids thinking about their day, give parents a window into their lives, and get everyone in the habit of talking. A habit that can have a big impact on their life.

Who needs us to pray for them tonight?

Number 1.

This is such a simple question and no doubt we can all think of someone who might need a little prayer said for them. They might answer with a friend, a teacher, another parent or even a sibling. It gets them to think about the people they encountered during their day and the needs of other people. Follow it up with an even easier question; “Why?” and you’ll have yourself a flowing conversation in no time.

Number 2.

What happened today that would make God smile?

This could be a revealing question, and a chance to find out if God is really smiling or if it’s just the kids. The point of this question is to have them reflect on their day. Let them remember and share one of their highlights, or something someone did for them or someone else that they noticed and saw as good.

Number 3.

Where did you notice God at work in your life today?

This is pretty similar to simply asking what good things happened today, but reminds them that God’s will is constantly at work. It will show them that every day, every person and every experience is a gift from God, even if we don’t always know it.

Number 4.

When did your guardian angel grimace today?

We’re all going to make mistakes and do the wrong thing from time to time. This question is about getting your kids to reflect on those mistakes, to ask for forgiveness, learning from them and growing as people. As it says in 1 John 1:9 – If we confess our sins, He is faithful and forgives our sins and cleanses us from all unrighteousness. Recognise our mistakes, ask for forgiveness, and we will be forgiven.

Number 5.

Let’s pretend God is going to wipe away one bit of homework, which would it be?

It’s easy to forget in the hectic world of adults that being a kid can be hard work, but none of us enjoyed homework. Let them blow off a bit of steam and have a whinge about their homework. Listen to them, understand them and empathise with them and if they need it, help them with the homework. Doing this will strengthen your relationship and let them know they can talk to you about anything.