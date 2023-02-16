Highlights
Everything you need to know about the re-reboot of your favourite childhood flick.
Christopher West - Made for More, Sydney 20th January 2023
01:29
Interview with Liz Tabish - In playing Mary Magdalene, what has resonated with you?
02:11
The Catholic Weekly's interview with The Chosen's Liz Tabish
07:15
Interview with Liz Tabish - Are you engaging with the Church differently?
00:35
Interview with Liz Tabish - Has your understanding of Jesus changed through this series?
01:30
NewsLatest
- Advertisement -