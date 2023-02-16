- Advertisement -
Archbishop Opinion

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP: A ‘post-truth’ world?

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP -
This is an edited text of the address given by Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP for the Blessing and Opening of Hartford College, Daceyville, on 3 February 2023. In 2016 the...
- Advertisement -

Opinion & Analysis

More topics

Highlights

Everything you need to know about the re-reboot of your favourite childhood flick.

COMMENT: MONICA DOUMIT

More topics

Features

View All Featured

News
Latest

Monica Doumit

Monica Doumit: The IVF industry’s sleight of hand

Monica Doumit -
Days before his death on 10 January, Cardinal George Pell was being discussed in Australian media for a different reason. Customarily, on 1 January each...
Opinion

Melto D’Moronoyo: Golden Jubilee for the Eparchy

Guest Contributor -
An Australian pilgrimage of the relics of five saints is a reminder that holiness exists in our midst It was with great joy that the...
News

At 23, Katie finds life in a nursing home is full of joy

Debbie Cramsie -
Twenty-three-year-old Katie Yung is a “resident” in a nursing home and living every uni student’s dream. She has more than 100 grandparents to spoil her,...
Archdiocese News

Look to Newman and Pell: Advice for Uni Chaplains

Michael Kenny -
One of Canada’s leading Catholic commentators and veteran university chaplain, Fr Raymond De Souza has urged Catholic students to draw inspiration from St John...
News

Victoria-style ‘conversion ban’ for NSW: Labor

Adam Wesselinoff -
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns has pledged to put an end to LGBT conversion practices if he wins the next election, but Christian policy...
News

Bishops leave Fiji on mission

Adam Wesselinoff -
The Catholic Bishops of Oceania have identified “ecological conversion as an urgent mission priority” for the whole Church at the conclusion of a week-long...
- Advertisement -

Most Read

Synodality

More from Synodality
- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© The Catholic Weekly 2023