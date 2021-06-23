Great reads for the school holidays

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained these school holidays? The Mustard Seed Bookshop has you covered with hundreds of great titles for toddlers, kids, teens and adults young and old.

Given all the benefits that come from reading (and you can read about those here) there’s no bad time to get your kids in to reading.

To help you get started, here’s a list of our top 5 favourites for young adults and kids from The Mustard Seed Bookshop! Click the link on the title of each book to see find out more about them!

YOUNG ADULTS

Fr. Ken Barker believes in young men. He speaks into a culture in which many young men have become lost and confused in their identity. He points them towards Christ as the one who will answer their deepest questions and bring fulfilment to the profound longings of the human heart. He challenges young men, both single and married, to stand up and be counted. He is confident that through the quality of their lives and their courageous witness, young men can have a major impact for good on the Church and its mission in the contemporary world.

Too many young Catholics experience their faith as Mark Hart did: They rarely miss Mass even if they don’t understand it; they have a Bible even if they never read it; they go to confession even if they aren’t particularly repentant.

Is that your experience of Catholicism? Is yours a faith of Thou Shalt Nots? If so, forget about a dreary life of mindless obedience to rules you don’t understand. It’s time to enter into the transforming light of your Creator who invites you to live from the still centre of his undying love.

Add this small book to the mix of tablets and smartphones that are daily accessories in every teen’s life. The author, a father of four and a veteran high school teacher, talks the talk that will get their day off the fast track and onto the right track. In a matter of minutes they will read Scripture, a brief reflection, and a prayer that relates to their lives–friends, family, bullying, church, life choices. There is no proselytising in these pages, no accusations or condemnations–only the repeated and clear message that Jesus loves them and wants to help them.

A Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and devout Catholic tells you everything you need to know about keeping your faith at a modern university. Drawing on her recent experience, Aurora Griffin shares forty practical tips relating to academics, community, prayer, and service that helped her stay Catholic in college.

These letters are written to young people, by Sydney’s Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP. He addresses the questions young people have asked him over the years. Written in a personal, conversational style, they cover many topics including vocation and discipleship, faith and truth, suffering and joy, relationships and inner peace. He recommends: “Read and re-read the ones that grab you; give the ones that bore you a miss. Above all, though, attend to the ones that get you wondering. Ponder, puzzle, wrestle with them. These are matters worth struggling with, laughing and crying over…”

children

Filled with colorful illustrations and catchy rhymes, Saintly Rhymes for Modern Times teaches children that everyone is called to be a saint. These kid-friendly rhymes allow children to see the beauty of Christian holiness through the lives of our more recent saints.

Continuing with The Life of a Saint series for young people, Thérèse: The Little Flower of Lisieux tells the story of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, France, the young Carmelite nun known as the Little Flower and declared a Doctor of the Church by Pope John Paul II.

A visual presentation of the Holy Mass, Let’s go to Mass will help children celebrate the Eucharist with heart and soul. A beautifully illustrated depiction of what takes place during the Mass – the things we see and the things invisible to our physical eyes. A wonderful companion to Holy Mass.

Over 80 Bible stories for children, richly illustrated in full color. From the story of creation to the travels of St. Paul, this volume will educate and delight children. For Ages: 4 – 8 years

St Joseph is a quiet saint. As husband of the Virgin Mary and protector of Jesus from birth to childhood, Joseph was a good, just man, who did what God asked him to do, without question. This is Joseph’s story. Children’s picture book.

