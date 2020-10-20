Grand Tradition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Are you seeking a deep understanding of western literature, philosophy, art, politics, religion, science and history?

Want to know how these important fields of study can help us to understand our world and the dialogue between cultures?

The Australian Catholic University, together with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation, is offering a newly designed Bachelor of Arts; Western Civilisation for students beginning in 2021.

The course will be offered at ACU’s North Sydney Campus for students to discover the exciting intellectual tradition and culture of the West.

The Ramsay Centre is offering 30 scholarships valued at $30,000 per year ($90,000 total) for the length of the degree.

Scholarships are open to “exceptional and high performing students” allowing them to study with “an intellectually motivated group of peers dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and academic enquiry”.

Sydney Catholic Schools Executive Director Tony Farley took to Facebook to share the opportunity with SCS students, parents and carers.

“I encourage students to consider applying for this extraordinary educational opportunity,” he said.

“By graduation, students will be equipped with a range of skills that are greatly valued by contemporary employers, across a range of professions.”

The Scholarships include an optional international study experience and an early payment for assistance with start-up costs including re-location and accommodation if they are necessary.

The Ramsay Centre, led by former Prime Minister John Howard and established in 2017 through an extraordinary endowment from the late businessman and philanthropist Mr Paul Ramsay AO, aims to “advance education by promoting studies and discussions associated with the establishment of western civilisation”.

The centre offers scholarship funds and, in partnerships with universities, offers educational courses to further Mr Ramsay’s vision.

To be eligible for the ACU Scholarship students need to be an Australian citizen, permanent resident or holder of a permanent humanitarian visa and enrolled full time.

Students will need to complete a 1500 word essay in response to the question: How would champions of Western Civilisation reply to its critics today?

For more details about the Ramsay Centre and the ACU Scholarship click here .

