Giving Back: The Power of Corporate Philanthropy

Corporate philanthropy not only makes employees feel better about themselves and their business … it actually saves lives.

Latest figures reveal it has continued to grow in Australia, achieving a record $1.16 billion last year on the back of increased contributions from industry sectors that defied the economic impact of COVID.

Dominic Sullivan, a Director of the Payce Foundation and the End Street Sleeping Collaboration, said it was time to embrace the growth in corporate philanthropy in Australia, and the roles not only business but individuals can play in assisting those in need.

Mr Sullivan will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Bishop’s Blend Breakfast, hosted by Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers, and established to give young Sydney CBD professionals and office workers an opportunity for breakfast, formation and friendship.

Mr Sullivan said the event was giving him a platform to share the importance of getting behind ventures outside of the profit-making side of business.

“Corporate Philanthropy plays such a positive role in supporting communities,” he said.

“It’s about focusing on the needs of the most vulnerable in Sydney and communities across Australia.

“And it’s not just about financial resources – but also our time, expertise and networks to try and achieve the best possible results.

“The breakfast will be a great opportunity to hear about how individuals can make contributions to communities, and how we assist the poor, and how as a community, we can develop new opportunities to support the most vulnerable.”

The Bishop’s Blend for young professionals is being held on Monday, 10 October, at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel from 7-8.30am.

Presented by Catholic Super, the Bishop’s Blend is the perfect way to start the working week.

Register online to secure your place today at https://sydneycatholic.eventsair.com/the-bishops-blend/tbb