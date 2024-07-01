Vatican Curia and German bishops discuss lay participation in synod

Talks continue between the Vatican Curia and the German bishops to discuss the new governing body the bishops wish to establish which would see lay people participate.

Rome is concerned that the new organism to be created by the German synod should not be at the same level or above the Bishops’ Conference.

During their most recent meeting in Rome, held on the eve of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul, the goal was to see how to promote lay participation and achieve a synodality that would not be above the bishops.

The result of the discussion: both Rome and Germany will set up a commission to study this. And the plan is to meet up again after the universal assembly of the synod in October.