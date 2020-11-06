Fun, Friendship, and Faith the focus for 2020 Y-Factor Youth Weekend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Catholic Youth Y-factor weekend

Sydney Catholic young people are invited to experience the talks, games and activities of the popular Sydney Catholic Youth Y-factor weekend which will run over the weekend of 21-22 November at St Luke’s Parish in Revesby.

Plenty of fun-filled activities

The weekend not only offers young people the chance to experience and deepen their faith but to meet and get to know other young people from around Sydney.

Plenty of fun-filled activities will be interspersed with talks, small group activities and opportunities for prayer.

Come together in friendship and prayer

The gathering will help young Catholics also unwind from the annus horribilis that is 2020 to come together in friendship and prayer.

“COVID cancelled our plans in April but instead of waiting until 2021 we are running Y-Factor later,” said Sydney Catholic youth leader Elizabeth Pasion.

“We want to run this because we know that for young people it’s been really hard for them this year and want to provide a space before the end of the year to grow in their faith as well as spend precious time with other young people in a community environment. It will be a good opportunity for young people to meet up as it has become rare.”

we know that for young people it’s been really hard for them this year

Instead of the traditional 4 day camp, 2020 Y-Factor will run for only two days . All the usual Y-factor favourites will be packed into the two days, Elizabeth said.

“We have changed games to be covid safe and we will have ‘COVID marshall’ over the weekend. We will also have a risk assessment and we will be monitoring the situation over the next few weeks.

A transformational experience

“But we are still sure this experience will be powerful for young people who attend and will be an opportunity to discover their faith, particularly after a difficult year.

Y-Factor has not only doubled in numbers in recent years but has become a key event for young people to help them experience the reality of the Church and its faith.

Many of those who have attended have described it as a transformational experience which motivated them to deepen their faith.

Many have gone on to become leaders of the annual fixture or in the community, including youth groups and universities. Numerous friendships have been created as a result as well.

She urged young Catholics not to miss out. “Register fast!” said Elizabeth.

For more details and for parents to register visit https://www.trybooking.com/BLPVM