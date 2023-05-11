Friday, May 12, 2023
Fr Tony Percy leads Calvary campaign: ‘We will not be lying down’

Sign the petition to 'Save Calvary Hospital'

By Adam Wesselinoff

Father Anthony Percy, author of an introduction to the Theology of the Body, speaks at a recent book launch. Photo: Supplied
Former Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn Vicar General Fr Tony Percy is taking the fight to the ACT Government over the compulsory takeover of Calvary Public Hospital, Bruce.

A petition to “Save Calvary Hospital” has also been launched by the archdiocese’s new action group.

“We will not be lying down. The government has got a fight on its hands,” Fr Percy told The Canberra Times.

He pointed to recent governance failures at Canberra Hospital as evidence that the Canberra health directorate shouldn’t acquire Calvary.

“Why would the ACT government want a second public hospital when it can’t run its first? Why would the public have any trust in the ACT government running a second public hospital? It’s madness,” he said.

The archdiocese’s petition describes the takeover as “an abuse of property rights and religious freedom.”

The petitions lists four specific concerns:

  • the legislation was drafted and tabled without any consultation with Calvary Hospital, management, staff or patients,
  • the proposed timeframe demonstrates a complete unwillingness on the part of the ACT Government to dialogue with its citizens,
  • that the ACT government does not have the competency to run a second hospital, as it is already struggling to provide adequate services at the Canberra Hospital,
  •  that the government will target other faith, welfare and community groups without consultation.

Sign the petition by following this link.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has also weighed in on the Calvary takeover, calling it “overbearing and arrogant.”

“What on earth is happening to our country when a perfectly well run hospital can be nationalised at whim without discussion and without any real notice?” he wrote on Twitter.

“Quite apart from being evidence of overbearing and arrogant government this looks like yet another assault on the Church.”

Updated: Calvary takeover ‘rammed’ through ACT legislative assembly

Monica Doumit: I’m a girl boss, not a spiritual mother
