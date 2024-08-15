How saying “no” to Pope Benedict led Fr Sebastian to Sydney

In 2005 Fr Sebastian Savarimuthu, then a priest of the Diocese of Rome, presented himself to the Vatican at Pope Benedict XVI’s request.

There the newly elected pontiff asked Fr Sebastian to be his personal secretary.

His answer? “No.”

- Advertisement -

“How could you say ‘no’ to the pope? The cardinals were in shock,” Fr Sebastian told The Catholic Weekly.

A soccer accident had left the India-born priest with a broken fibula and multiple breaks in his left foot.

After the advice of doctors, Fr Sebastian was searching warmer climates like Sydney to help manage the pain, when Pope Benedict came knocking.

“Straight away he gave me permission to leave,” Fr Sebastian told The Catholic Weekly.

“It’s a tough thing, but I never regretted my decision. I’ve happily been here ever since.”

The moment changed the course of his ministry. At All Hallows Parish in Five Dock earlier this year Fr Sebastian celebrated 25 years of ordination.

He is currently parish priest of Five Dock after stints at St Mary’s Cathedral, All Saints Liverpool, St Mel’s Campsie and Mary Immaculate Bossley Park.

“In Sydney, as in Italy and India, people have accepted me and been very generous in helping pastorally,” he said.

“God’s grace and his providence has helped me to help the people and assist in their spiritual journey.”

More than 500 guests, clergy members and parishioners gathered for Mass to commemorate the milestone, with Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP presiding, joined by Emeritus Bishop Terence Brady, Auxiliary Bishop Daniel Meagher, Fr Paul Monkerud and Fr Ben Saliba.

Other notable attendees included Stephanie De Pasqua, NSW MP for Drummoyne and Michael Megna, mayor of Canada Bay.

De Pasqua also acknowledged Fr Sebastian’s silver jubilee in parliament in May this year.

“In the time he has served as parish priest at All Hallows, he has already won the support and hearts of his parish,” she said.

“I sincerely congratulate Father Sebastian on his commitment to faith and service, which has made a profound impact on our community. I wish him all the very best on this joyous occasion, and always.”

Firmly at home in Sydney, Fr Sebastian is looking forward to his next 25 years of mission.

He has already begun plans for a childcare centre and church renovations, as well as new parish offices.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to give God’s grace to people, being a bridge between them and the Lord and making the present parish more vibrant and active,” he said

“There’s always lots of work to be done building God’s kingdom.”