Fr John Knight launches Southern Cross RAP

Newly appointed Aboriginal Catholic Ministry (ACM) chaplain for the Sydney Archdiocese, Fr John Knight, played a significant role in the launch of Southern Cross Care (NSW & ACT)’s first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) recently.

The launch event, held at its North Turramurra Residential Care home during National NAIDOC Week, was a poignant moment marked by a smoking ceremony, didgeridoo performance, and Aboriginal dance led by Walangari Karntawarra and Diramu dancers.

Joined by residents, staff, and dignitaries including the newly appointed Chair of Southern Cross Care (NSW & ACT), Mike Christensen, CEO Monique Reynolds, Mayor of Ku-ring-gai Council Sam Ngai, and First Nations External Advisor and Wakka Wakka woman Brooke Prentis, Fr John expressed what a honour it was that his inaugural role as ACM chaplain was to offer an Indigenous blessing at the historic occasion.

“As the parish priest of St Andrew’s at Malabar and St Agnes’ at Matraville, and with the Reconciliation Chapel at La Perouse within my parish, it’s a privilege to participate in this event as my first duty as chaplain,” he said.

“Today, we gather to pay homage to the profound heritage and spirituality of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, acknowledging their stewardship of this land and the wisdom they generously impart.

“May they continue to inspire us with their resilience, their connection to land and deep sense of family and community.

“It’s wonderful to be involved and see first had what an enormous gift Southern Cross Care has brought to fruition.”

CEO Monique Reynolds spoke proudly about the significance of launching the RAP, emphasising its role in fostering ongoing reflection, education, and positive change within the organisation.

She highlighted the importance of the venue, the historic and beautifully restored Nazareth Chapel, as a fitting backdrop for the milestone.

“Our RAP is not just a statement of intent; it’s a series of actions we will take to embed the pillars of relationships, respect, opportunities, and governance; and serves as a guide for nurturing relationships and forging connections with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” she said.

“And it’s such a pleasure to have Fr John join us at our beautiful Nazareth Chapel.

“As an organisation with a Catholic heritage that welcomes all, I can’t think of a more befitting place to celebrate the launch.

“Our actions today will pave the way for a better tomorrow and a future where every individual is valued, and every voice is heard.”