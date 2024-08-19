back to top
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
The Catholic Church has four new Blesseds

By Rome Reports

The Catholic Church has new Blesseds: four martyrs who were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 1960s.

“Today, in Uvira, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Italian Xaverian missionaries Luigi Carrara, Giovanni Didone and Vittorio Faccin were beatified, together with Albert Joubert, a Congolese priest,” Pope Francis said.

“They were killed in the Congo on 28 November, 1964. Their martyrdom was the culmination of a life dedicated to the Lord and to their brothers.”

Their beatification was celebrated by Cardinal Ambongo. And this November marks the 60th anniversary of their martyrdom.

Also at the Angelus, Pope Francis asked for a commitment to dialogue and negotiation in Israel and Palestine, as well as in Ukraine and Burma.

