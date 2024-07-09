First time netballer to national prospect

Sydney Catholic Schools has no shortage of alumni taking the world by storm, one match at a time.

Josh Beattie graduated from Holy Cross College, Ryde in 2023, leaving his mark on the school as a talented netball player.

Though his sporting career thus far has been short, with just under a year of professional competition under his belt, his talent is undeniable.

Josh’s netball journey began last year, when Sydney Catholic Schools and Holy Cross College sent a boys’ netball team to the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball (QISSN) carnival in Brisbane.

As a part of this team, Josh attended and competed in the carnival, with his skill being noticed by a Queensland-based coach.

He was then offered an opportunity to trial for an inner west metro league team. This trial proved to be greatly successful, with Josh being offered and joining a spot on the team immediately.

Josh said that the competition scene is enjoyable and exciting, and that “meeting new people and going different places,” is the highlight.

He was asked to trial for the NSW men’s under-20s team for the national tournament in Brisbane, held in April 2024.

His talent stood out at the trial and he was selected to represent NSW.

Speaking on the trials process, Josh noted how as a rookie player he felt valued and supported, despite having limited experience.

“Being offered the chance to trial felt good because playing a new sport showed me I was doing well, even though I didn’t really know the rules,” he said.

His next milestone from this point was being invited to trial for the under-20s team selection camp for the Australian Mens & Mixed Netball Association.

This opportunity was a chance for players to trial for a national team that is playing in an international competition later this year.

Unfortunately, after a fierce competition, Josh was unsuccessful in making the team.

However, it is still a fantastic achievement to be asked to be part of a small selection of players invited to trial.

From here, Josh explains that there is no pressure in his sporting journey, he will simply see what happens next.

“I’m just focusing on having fun playing and seeing where it goes,” he said.