First Catholic childcare centre for newborns opens in Sydney

The first Catholic Early Childhood Centre catering for newborns in the Sydney Archdiocese is set to open in January.

Responding to an unprecedented demand for care in inner Sydney, the state-of-the-art centre will offer families access to faith-based, low-fee, quality care for 0 to six-year olds in partnership with parishes and Catholic schools to achieve key educational milestones.

St Joseph’s Preschool and Long Day Care at Rosebery incorporates the notion of ‘the environment as the third teacher’, and features raked ceilings, exposed timber doors and walls, and open and airy play rooms, connecting children visually and physically to the outside natural environment.

Considered a green space, there are no plastic toys, they are all made of wood complimenting the natural beauty of the warm timbers used throughout.

The centre caters for 60 children in a place of both “education and evangelisation” bridging the gap between pre-school and primary while supporting families battling high cost of living pressures.

Designed by award-winning architects Neeson Murcutt + Neille, the main design features include an entry forecourt, offering communities a place to meet, and a community piazza located at the heart of the service.

Sydney Catholic Early Childhood Services CEO Franceyn O’Connor said the not-for-profit long day care option is trying to reduce the financial stress faced by families due to soaring childcare costs.

“Financial circumstances should never be the barrier that limits access to early education,” Mrs O’Connor said.

“This is why it’s vital that we create as many affordable early childcare places as possible for young families in our local parish communities.

“We want every young family in the inner city to have access to high quality education and care within a beautiful Catholic environment.

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, said the centre will promote the pastoral outreach of parish and school communities by supporting the lifelong needs of families with young children.

“Catholic education has achieved some extraordinary things in 200 years but we must keep pushing the boundaries and one such boundary we are crossing at last is into affordable, quality Catholic pre-school and long day care centres,” he said.

“We know parents want and need it and we aspire to be everywhere in Sydney with more prosperous areas assisting poorer ones.

“My vision is for an Archdiocese where parishes minister to our people from cradle to grave.

“Working across the parish community we can provide a more comprehensive early education experience, including a seamless transition into kindergarten …”

“Where a parish pre-school is just as normal as a parish primary school and where both are focused on assisting parents and parishes in passing on the Catholic faith to our young people, as well as giving them the best possible start educationally.”

Two more centres are planned for Caringbah and Marsfield and should be open by 2023.

