Featherdale’s special holiday offer for families!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Featherdale takes school holiday fun seriously with free kids entry throughout April!

Looking for something fun to do these school holidays? Featherdale Wildlife park has you covered! Featherdale have reached out to let Connect and Catholic Weekly readers know of a special offer throughout the month of April. Check it out below!

Featherdale is proud to deliver the best value wildlife park entry to Sydney families these school holidays

Doonside, NSW — Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park, home to the largest collection of Australian animals in the world, is today announcing its bumper School Holiday deal with free entry for up to four children with every adult ticket purchased from April 1-30 2021.

Adult guests are also able to take advantage of Service NSW Discover vouchers for $25 off their Featherdale visit until June 30, 2021.

‘We’re looking forward to making this Easter Holiday period the biggest ever for Featherdale so all families can come and reconnect with our extensive collection of native Australian wildlife,’ commented Zookeeper Chad, managing director of Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park and Mogo Wildlife Park.

We are excited to be a designated venue for Service NSW’s Discover Vouchers and here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your vouchers at Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park.

SAVE $25.00 ON ALL TICKETS AND ANNUAL PASSES, AND ENCOUNTERS

ADULT TICKET

Normal Price $35.00 With Voucher $10.00

ADULT 2 PARK PASS

Normal Price $45.00 With Voucher $20.00

1-ADULT FAMILY 2 PARK UNLIMITED ANNUAL PASSES

Normal Price $105 With Voucher $80.00

(All children in your household join for FREE, and you enjoy entry to TWO wildlife parks – Featherdale Sydney and Mogo Wildlife Parks)

QUOKKA ENCOUNTER

$25 OFF – $150 per person – with a DISCOVER voucher you only pay $125

AND MORE – you can discount any ticket or encounter booking by $25 with the DISCOVER voucher

With animal encounters, free koala pats and kangaroo feeding available daily, there will be no shortage of fun for the whole family!

Visit Featherdale’s website here for more information about school holidays at Featherdale.