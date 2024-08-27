Father’s day fundraiser for our spiritual fathers

Fr Paul Hilder promised himself that he’d work through his wall of DVDs since retiring last October, after more than five decades of service.

But nearly a year into his retirement, those films remain unwatched, untouched and gathering dust.

Fr Hilder is busier than ever, still answering the call to serve Mass in his own parish of Beverly Hills and as far away as Wollongong.

Even in retirement, Fr Paul love of serving people still gets him up every morning—even if it does take a little longer, these days.

“They don’t call a priest retired. There’s no such thing as a retired priest,” he said.

“The diocese refers to you as ‘father, retired on lesser duties.’

“So, the idea is that when a priest retires, he should make himself available, because you’re a priest forever.”

Fr Hilder’s storied career included service to Cardinals Freeman, Clancy and Pell, and as dean of St Mary’s Cathedral was known for his enthusiastic tours. He officially retired last October.

But as he approaches his 80th birthday, Fr Hilder knows that while his spirit may never bend, this pace won’t last forever. Which is why he’s thankful for the work of the Priests’ Retirement Foundation and agreed to be the face of their appeal in 2024.

“A priest who’s given his life for the pastoral care of the people, in their declining years needs to be looked after and know that they’re not forgotten,” Fr Hilder said.

“When you leave the parish, they often say people forget you. But that’s not the case. They need to be cared for and the only way you can care for them adequately is by the support of the people.

“When I first started out as a priest, there wasn’t a Priests’ Retirement Foundation. They could only retire if they had their own place to go to.

“A lot of priests couldn’t retire. They just kept on as parish priests until they that they died, which isn’t good for the priest. So, it’s important we support them.”

The Priest’s Retirement Foundation is asking Catholics across the archdiocese to donate to their annual Father’s Day Appeal, to support our retiring spiritual fathers.

The PRF currently assists 65 retired priests in various ways, including accommodation, assistance with board and lodging expenses, nursing home and hostel care for frail priests, health insurance, medical and dental expenses and motor vehicles.

“When we retire, we have family, but they might not,” said Tania Penny, from the Catholic Development and Fundraising Office, which drives the appeal.

“They have cared for us so deeply, in our happy times and sad times. So, it’s up to the Catholic community to be there for them, when they are sick or when they reach retirement age.”

Cardinal George Pell established the Priests’ Retirement Foundation in 2007. His vision was to ensure that all priests have adequate accommodation, health care and overall assistance.

For every dollar donated by the public, Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP has pledged to double the amount.

“If you donate $100, the archbishop will kick in $200,” said Tania.

“So, this weekend, just remember them. They thought about you, your whole life. They prayed for you. They probably still do.

“They were there for you when you really needed them and now it’s your turn, so they know they’re not forgotten.”