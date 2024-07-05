back to top
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Father and son make Catholic Church history

By OSV News

father and son deacons
Deacon Liam Hosty and his father, Deacon Tom Hosty, process out of St Barnabas Church in Indianapolis 27 April 2024, after a Mass during which Deacon Liam was ordained. They are the first father and son to be deacons in the history of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Deacon Tom Hosty was ordained in 2022. (OSV News photo/Sean Gallagher, The Criterion)

This spring Deacon Tom Hosty and his son Liam made history, becoming the first father and son to both be deacons at the same time in the 190-year history of the Catholic Church in central and southern Indiana.

Deacon Tom, 60, was ordained a permanent deacon for the Indianapolis Archdiocese in 2022, and Liam, 26, was ordained a transitional deacon as an archdiocesan seminarian 27 April at St Barnabas Church in Indianapolis, with his ordination to the priesthood expected to happen in June of 2025.

Ahead of Liam’s ordination, in a March interview with The Criterion, the archdiocesan newspaper, neither of them had given much thought to the history they were making. Their hearts and minds were focused instead on matters that were more important to them— their relationship as father and son and their shared desire to serve Christ and the church.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Deacon Tom, director of the archdiocesan Department of Pastoral Ministries.

“It’s all in God’s control. There must be a reason that he’s calling the two of us to holy orders. … It’s just complete providence.”

Julie Hosty, Deacon Tom’s wife and Deacon Liam’s mother, said that because of them, “my faith is stronger. They’re both just pretty amazing. … The servant heart that both of them have is very inspiring to me.”

