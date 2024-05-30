Family and faith at centre of Unsung Hero premiere

Five-time GRAMMY Award®-winning artists Joel and Luke Smallbone and singer-songwriter Rebecca St James have returned home to Australia for the release of Unsung Hero, a faith-centred biopic that tells of their family’s inspirational story from hitting financial rock bottom to climbing to Christian-rock high.

The for KING + COUNTRY brother duo were joined by parents David and Helen Smallbone along with actors Daisy Betts and JJ Pantano at a special premiere screening in Sydney on 29 May.

Based on a remarkable true story, Unsung Hero follows David Smallbone as he moves his family from down under to the United States, searching for a brighter future after his successful music company collapses.

With their six children and nothing more than suitcases, and their love of music, David (played by for KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone) and his pregnant wife Helen (played by Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives.

Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs.

With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realise the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Christian music history.

On social media Joel and Luke expressed their happiness in being able to share the experience of the premiere screening with their parents.

“This project is restorative in a lot of ways, but to be able to share this Aussie movie with them, in our Aussie city, is layered in more ways than we can even realise,” Joel and Luke said.

“Our movie mum (Daisy Betts) and movie son (JJ Pantano) joined us to commemorate this as well. Thankful to them and their lovely families by their sides.”

Unsung Hero is being released under Kingdom Story Company, the team behind Jesus Revolution, in conjunction with Candace Cameron Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment.

Rated PG, Unsung Hero is currently being shown in cinemas around the country.