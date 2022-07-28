Experts urge support for natural fertility

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Most people are unaware of what natural approaches can deliver, doctors say

Medical experts from around the nation are calling on all state and territory governments to increase support for natural fertility methods in the face of the alarming trend of only providing funding for expensive, exploitative and often unnecessary medical procedures to desperate couples.

They fear that our ‘super-sized society’ is too quick to jump to extreme and invasive measures without even trying proven, safe, and responsible natural treatments.

Chair of the Australasian Institute of Restorative Reproductive Medicine, Dr Mary Walsh, hopes to raise awareness of the hurdles facing infertile couples who choose not to do IVF, or who discontinue IVF, in a panel discussion on Saturday 20th August at the University of Notre Dame, Sydney from 9.30am.

Part of her discussions note the recently announced NSW Government $80 million dollar funding for IVF clinics and the offerings of paid leave for couples undergoing IVF.

“It would be wonderful if the NSW Government extended their concern to all couples affected by the painfully difficult diagnosis of infertility,” Dr Walsh said, adding that there are doctors, fertility educators and allied health professionals committed to assisting couples to identify neglected medical conditions that once rectified, may restore health and fertility.

Many couples choose not to go down the IVF path or wish to pursue other effective medical options following unsuccessful IVF attempts.

Sydney parents Bradley and Jenny Ryan-Cook have been blessed with their one-year-old daughter Emilia and are now expecting their second child this December.

“We have our Catholic beliefs, our marriage and had faith those would produce our family. With more than 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, we must be doing something right,” Mrs Ryan-Cook said.

“It’s so strange the government said they’re funding IVF because they wanted no one to face the impossible choice between looking after their household budget and starting a family. As a parent, I can tell you that if you cannot afford IVF treatment, you cannot afford to be properly caring for kids.”

To mark the 54th anniversary of Pope Paul VI’s landmark Humanae Vitae encyclical celebrating responsible parenthood, the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney is hosting Dr Walsh and other medical experts over the next month, presenting to prospective parents the latest scientific research into natural fertility methods.

Two information sessions will be held in Sydney, on Sunday, 7 August at St Peter’s church Surry Hills and Saturday, 20 August at the University of Notre Dame, Sydney.

Find details of events at www.sydneycatholic.org/fertility-awareness/#initiatives

