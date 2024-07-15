For Hazel Lim, evangelisation came with her wedding vows

From a young age, Hazel Lim, Mission Manager for the Life Marriage and Family team, felt a call to evangelise others. There was one person she desired to reach most, who also seemed most resistant: her husband, Meng.

For the first 11 years of their marriage, Meng remained committed to the philosophy and practices of Buddhism, with deep roots in his Malaysian-Chinese culture and identity.

Hazel and her husband loved one another unconditionally, but her mixed marriage raised questions about the perennial themes of evangelisation.

“Whilst I continued evangelising to others, I felt unequipped and overwhelmed with the pressure of being a worthy Christian witness to my husband—the other person who knew me most intimately after Jesus,” Hazel said.

A window opened to grace when the couple’s children were due to receive the sacraments, and Meng began to learn more about the church’s teaching.

Hazel and her husband would discuss what the children had learned. Over time and with “God’s merciful grace and providence,” a change began to take root within Meng’s heart.

“It helped that I had listened and respected where he was at,” Hazel said. Slowly but surely, Meng was led to a profound conversion experience of his own.

“With gentle invitation, thoughtful accompaniment, perseverant prayers and kind support from my community of faithful family and friends, my husband wholeheartedly accepted Christ our Saviour and received the sacraments of initiation,” Hazel said.

His conversion culminated in one of the happiest moments in Hazel’s life; her son’s first Holy Communion, “when all of us, for the first time were able to receive Jesus as one family.”

Hazel’s story of seeing God’s love grow and transform the love already flourishing in her marriage and family, will be a key theme in the workshop she’ll present at the Parish Renewal Conference on 3 August.

“We are seeing fewer and fewer families come to Mass and actively participate in the life of the church,” she said.

“How can we support and affirm our families to joyfully live out the faith and share this to other families in our parish communities, especially to those who are searching, broken or have drifted away?

“In my workshop, we will discuss how we might forge a renewed vision and fervour in building and strengthening our domestic churches and sustain a culture of witness within the church through sacramental marriages and holy families.”

Two years ago, at the last Parish Renewal Conference, Hazel saw first-hand how attendees returned to their parishes with renewed vision and energy for mission.

“Some were called to lead new ministries; some discovered their unique gifts and were encouraged in them,” she said.

“Some were able to renew and deepen their faith, some encountered Christ for the first time. All had a wonderful experience gathering, sharing, praying as one community for the renewal of our church.

“I am excited to see how the Holy Spirit will move through and within us, and for all us to leave the conference with our hearts burning to serve for mission and share the love of God.

“If you are called to this, please register for the Parish Renewal Conference by 19 July, then sign up for the workshop: Witness to Love: Raising holy families tomorrow through holy families today.”

