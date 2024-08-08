From here to eternity: Evangelisation is our perennial privilege

Recently I attended Mass at St John’s inner-city parish, Indianapolis, which was bustling with 30 or 40 families with young children, along with parishioners of all ages, all worshipping at a beautifully executed Novus Ordo liturgy.

A few days later, the pastor shared that his experience at World Youth Day Denver (1993) prompted him to become a priest.

I could see his excitement that in this very week he could offer something of that experience to the many people attending the United States’ National Eucharistic Congress.

My heart was bursting with joy amidst this very vibrant parish. I also knew that the life and joy of St John’s parish was not accomplished overnight, nor is it complete.

There are no quick solutions, no silver bullets, when it comes to renewing our parishes. The Second Vatican Council reminds us in Lumen Gentium, that “the church… at the same time holy and always in need of being purified, always follows the way of penance and renewal.”

When someone asks me, “Show me a parish that is renewed,” I mention some parishes which are taking the church’s evangelising mandate seriously, and I also paraphrase the wisdom of Lumen Gentium:

“We are working towards the Parousia, Jesus’ return at the end of time. Meanwhile, we are called to cooperate with God’s converting and evangelising graces over and over again, both personally and communally.”

Renewal presupposes perseverance. At the Parish Renewal Conference, we were reminded that we have been called “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:13). We are meant to be the saints, prophets, and evangelists of our time, making our contribution in season and out of season (2 Tim 4:2).

The day-to-day experience can be a roller coaster: exciting and frustrating, breakthroughs and discouragement. Perhaps our attempts to speak about Christ or to initiate something in our parish have been awkward, clunky, or worse.

GK Chesterton’s advice is apropos: “If a thing is worth doing, it is worth doing badly.”

Inviting the people-in-the-pews or not-in-the-pews to take a step closer to Christ, his church and eternal life, is the most worthwhile thing we can ever do, even if it is a bit messy.

As one of my religious sisters often quips, “Eternity is worth the awkwardness!”

However, with experience, we can become more natural and confident in proclaiming Christ.

Chatting about Jesus with your agnostic brother-in-law at Christmas lunch is possible. Being part of a joyful, prayerful, growing parish community is possible.

That is why our Parish Renewal Team is offering a short workshop series: Fundamentals of Flourishing Parishes, to dive deeper into the natural and supernatural skills that undergird invitational, vibrant, and Christ-centred parishes.

It will also be an opportunity to share ideas and receive encouragement to joyfully press on in your parish service.

By virtue of our baptism, we are all called to build up Christ’s church by sharing his love and mercy with a sad and confused world, from here into eternity. Let’s help each other do just that!

To register for Fundamentals of Flourishing Parishes go to gomakedisciples.org.au/cas-events.