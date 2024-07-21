Australian bishop declares NEC has captured the imagination of the Catholic world

Just hours before the culmination of one of the largest Eucharistic processions in US history, Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney Bishop Richard Umbers was invited to act as a spokesman at the National Eucharistic Congress daily press briefing.

Speaking to dozens of journalists from around the globe, Bishop Umbers told the group that the US event had caught the attention of the Catholic world.

“We are very interested in learning all the aspects of the journey to this national congress… We’ve been following this revival, and it has captured our imagination.”

As the both the Australian and New Zealand Catholic Bishop’s Conferences delegate to the International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador this September, Bishop Umbers affirmed that he would be studying both congresses as Australia advances its bid to host the 2028 International Eucharistic Congress in Sydney.

“I will be going to Quito and I will be taking a group of people with me. We will have an observation team and a pilgrimage to see where we can learn because we love holding events such as these in Australia,” Bishop Umbers said.

More than 50,000 people from all 50 US states and 17 countries have descended on Indianapolis this week to celebrate the first National Eucharistic Congress held in the United States since the beginning of World War 2.

The event has seen Mass celebrated daily in more than 43 languages, led by more than 200 Bishops and close to 1,500 priests.

Bishop Umbers explained that following the COVID pandemic the Plenary Council voted to pursue a bid for an International Eucharistic Congress in Australia to recharge the Catholic community and bring people back to Mass.

“COVID had hit us hard, we really need to revitalise ourselves in appreciation of the work of the Lord and worship together.

“We talk about real presence, but for that we need to be present, and present in the liturgy…. it has been an amazing experience that we can all gather so many people.”

Journalists were also keen to enquire if Australia was facing the same adversities regarding the erosion of religious freedom and attacks on Judeo-Christian values.

“The Catholic Church in Australia is the largest non-government provider of education, healthcare and social services and we are increasingly noticing a squeeze on being able to operate according to our faith,” Bishop Umbers said.

Bishop Umbers stated he believes that in both the United States and Australia these attacks are one of the reasons why we are seeing such a resurgence in popular piety, as people look to proudly profess their faith.

“The world is so connected. The kinds of challenges you’re facing here in the United States are very similar to the ones we are facing in Australia.

“Even culturally with the intellectual battles taking place, identifying yourself as a Christian or a Catholic in everyday life is to take it on the chin.

“This is one reason why more Catholics are going out on the street and saying we believe in Jesus.”

Also speaking to The Catholic Weekly was Father Mike Schmitz, who echoed Bishop Umber’s comments, saying that if we allow secularism to overtake nations, there is a danger they will cease to be religious societies that acknowledge that God exists.

“There is something powerful about people saying there is more to life, than just this life. We are experiencing a crisis in young people who don’t believe in the future and they don’t believe there’s anything worth leaving behind, and in many ways anything worth living for… Yet religious people will,” Father Schmitz said.

Fr Mike believes the Eucharistic revival is an opportunity to re-establish the place of Jesus at the heart of society.

“It’s a revival in recognising the reality and presence of God and the power of God in our lives.”

Director of the Sydney Centre of Evangelisation Daniel Ang said Fr Mike underscored the significance of silence and Adoration as a place of encounter, both of ourselves and the Lord who reveals us to ourselves.

“At the same time, he so well affirms the place of proclamation, the need for us to voice a compelling vision of the Gospel to bring the goodness and truth of Jesus to more and more people, through witness, through media, through the means we have available to us as an apostolic and contemplative church,” Mr Ang said.