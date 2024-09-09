International Eucharistic Congress in Quito begins with 1600 first communions

The 53rd International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador began with 1,600 children making their First Holy Communion, and more than 20,000 people from all over the world gathering in Bicentennial Park in the capital city.

Pope Francis also delivered a video message before setting out on his trip to Oceania and Asia.

“I am happy to be able to participate, albeit from a distance, in this International Eucharistic Congress, which is being held in the city of San Francisco de Quito,” he said.

Altogether, there are more than 50 delegations from around the world present in Ecuador. Some, like the delegation from Australia, have travelled a long way to be here.

“The journey was incredible. We are such a far, far distance from this place, but I knew in my heart that it was worth taking that journey. And I know I’m going to get so much from it,” said Lucy, a pilgrim from Australia.

“It’s long, tiresome, but at the same time, we’ve got a wonderful group of people we’re traveling with through Mexico as well, Our Lady of Guadalupe,” said another pilgrim from the Australian delegation.

“It’s been a wonderful experience just traveling together, getting tired together, getting excited together. And just the whole joy of that group has been wonderful.”

Throughout the week, participants will pray alongside other church representatives from around the world. They will reflect on the value of the Eucharist today and also discuss present-day world challenges: from migration to war.

The Vatican will be present with representatives or envoys from different departments: from the Dicastery for Evangelisation to the Pontifical Council for Latin America and the Archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.