Eucharistic congress begins in Indianapolis

For the last two months, groups from four corners of the United States have been traveling with the Eucharist in preparation for the nationwide congress dedicated to the Eucharist beginning 17 July.

Now, they have all gathered together in Indianapolis, Indiana to start the Eucharistic Congress.

This event is the culmination of a two year initiative that began in 2022, with the goal of creating a Eucharistic revival.

“Since the pandemic, during that time, many people quit going to church because churches were closed,” said Bishop James Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska.

“And so we lost a lot of people during that time. And so the Eucharistic Revival, the hope is it will bring people back to the church, back to the Eucharist, back to Mass on Sunday.”

The Congress will span 5 days. Each day offers confession, adoration, exhibitions on miracles, Mass and smaller sessions for specific topics led by speakers like Fr Mike Schmitz and Jason Evert.

This first National Eucharistic Congress in 83 years will end with a Mass in the Indianapolis stadium celebrated by the papal delegate, Cardinal Luis Tagle.