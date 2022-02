The burden is on us as Christians to witness to others, not to demand that they observe our pieties

To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or now.

- Advertisement -

Reading Time: 3 minutesAs we have seen over the past several times in this space, Jesus meets people where they are, at their growing edge. He never expects perfection when entering into a relationship with people, but he never leaves them where he found them either. This double insistence on always welcoming those who sincerely […]