D’Souza family takes hat trick of Archbishop’s Awards for Student Excellence

Faith, service and a love of learning run in the D’Souza family from Penshurst parish, with Kezia D’Souza the third of three siblings to receive an Archbishop’s Award for Student Excellence last month.

The Year 12 student at Marist College, Penshurst, was one of 49 young people from across the archdiocese who received one of the prestigious awards.

Apart from being involved in a variety of youth, prayer and bible study groups, Kezia is also an altar server and member of the music ministry at St Declan’s Parish, Penshurst.

A “humble and committed Catholic”, she also serves as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at her school and demonstrates a “strong sense of justice and compassion,” her citation said.

Her older brothers Elroy and Nevin both attended the same college and received the same award, in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Kezia said she was “shocked and grateful” to complete the trifecta and credited her parents Belmira and Marcus for raising their family strong in the faith, with a commitment to self-discipline and service to the parish and the wider community.

“We’re all quite good at English but this award is the biggest thing we have in common,” she said.

“Faith has always been really central to my family. It was always at the forefront as we were growing up and we’ve tried to keep those core Christian values close to heart.

“So to have all three of us receive this award is really special.”

Now facing her HSC exams, Kezia is considering studying music or media and marketing at university next year.

“We’re all very proud of her. I think it’s one of the most prestigious awards that can be won as it goes beyond the academic side of achievement to who you are as a person,” said her proud brother Nevin.

“I feel that if you live out your beliefs and have a strong faith in the Catholic Church you can be a light for others as well.”

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP said all the students honoured with the special awards had exhibited excellence in the “spiritual sport” of Christian discipleship that rivalled the equivalent performance of Australia’s Olympic athletes.

“In your witness to the Gospel your spiritual training has been every bit as gruelling as some physical training,” he said.

“Your stories so far have given me great confidence for the future of our church and society in Sydney and beyond.”