Doctor of Love

By
Carol Glatz
-
Reading Time: 5 minutesPioneering geneticist was truly a Doctor of Love Jerome Lejeune was a model of holiness – closeness to God – in his daily life and his daily work. Now he’s on track for sainthood, many hope. One of the most important “servants of life in the world” was the late French geneticist, […]
To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or become a subscriber now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR