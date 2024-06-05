Vatican to host talks on debt crisis

Economic leaders from around the world will meet on 5 June at the Vatican to discuss the debt crisis affecting countries with developing economies.

Among the guests will be the Spanish Minister of Economy and his counterpart in Brazil, Fernando Haddad.

Brazil is currently leading the G20, the main forum for international financial coordination.

This is not the first meeting of this scope to take place during Francis’ pontificate. Such a meeting also took place in 2020 where he spoke on extreme poverty and extreme wealth.

He said that “because we have allowed the gap to widen, it has become the largest in history.”

The conference is entitled “Addressing the Debt Crisis in the crisis in the Global South.”

Columbia University and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences are organising this event.