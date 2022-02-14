Darwin creates Cathcroc character to answer kids’ faith questions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Catholic Church is no stranger to the use of animals to represent its teachings: the lost sheep, the pelican who pecks her own breast to feed her brood, the gentle dove and the wise serpent, let alone the birds and beasts proceeding up the ramp into Noah’s Ark.

Australia now makes its contribution to this menagerie of religious metaphors thanks to the Diocese of Darwin, which has launched a new animated character to help children and families in their faith journey.

“Cathcroc”, an animated saltwater crocodile, will take questions via email about the Catholic faith in today’s world.

Darwin Bishop Charles Gauci will then appear in a video with Cathcroc to give an answer and share his own reflections.

“As a Church we have things old and new. There are perennial values that are forever coming to us from Jesus and the early Church,” Bishop Charles said.

“The Holy Spirit keeps on guiding us into a deeper understanding of these mysteries of our Faith

“Each generation needs to proclaim our Faith message in contemporary understanding for all ages.

“Cathcroc is aimed at children, the parents, guardians, and all other carers of children. We pray and trust in the Lord that this will be a useful tool in His hand in the proclamation of His Good News to all.”

In its statement on the release of Cathcroc, the Diocese said “Crocodiles play a very important part to the Aboriginal culture and the Northern Territory is home to the world’s largest wild crocodile population”.

“Hence developing a croc animated character for Territorian Children to engage with in their Faith journey was almost inevitable.”

Questions can be submitted to Cathcroc at [email protected]