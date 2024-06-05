Pope Francis gave the Croatian national football team invaluable advice

Credit: Rome Reports

The Croatian national football team gifted Pope Francis a jersey in their meeting with him in the Apostolic Palace.

It was here the pope emphasised that sports are a metaphor for the social life.

“Your role goes beyond the sphere of sports and becomes a model of success and successful living,” he said.

“So it is important for you to cultivate spiritual and human qualities in order to set a good example.”

In addition to the personalised jersey, the team gifted Pope Francis with a ball. With gratitude he gave them a final blessing and wished them luck in their endeavours, jokingly saying they would come first or second in the European Championships this year.

The European Championships will take place from 14 June to 14 July in Germany and Croatia’s first game will be against Spain on the 15.