back to top
Thursday, June 6, 2024
13.9 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsSportsWorld

Pope Francis gave the Croatian national football team invaluable advice

By Rome Reports

Most read

Credit: Rome Reports

The Croatian national football team gifted Pope Francis a jersey in their meeting with him in the Apostolic Palace.

It was here the pope emphasised that sports are a metaphor for the social life.

“Your role goes beyond the sphere of sports and becomes a model of success and successful living,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“So it is important for you to cultivate spiritual and human qualities in order to set a good example.”

In addition to the personalised jersey, the team gifted Pope Francis with a ball. With gratitude he gave them a final blessing and wished them luck in their endeavours, jokingly saying they would come first or second in the European Championships this year.

The European Championships will take place from 14 June to 14 July in Germany and Croatia’s first game will be against Spain on the 15.

Previous article
Why the pope thinks the Sacred heart of Jesus will lead the church to renewal
Next article
Pope calls for an openness to foreign debt forgiveness – would it actually help?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024