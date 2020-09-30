Creative Pro-lifers for the Digital Era

All ages were present but the young made up a massive percentage of Sunday’s crowd 16 September pro-life rally in Sydney back in 2019. Photo: Giovanni Portelli

Sydneysiders committed to the sanctity of human life commemorated the anniversary of legalised ending of life through abortion under the umbrella hashtag #notforgotten on 26 September.

Steve Buhagiar from Archdecioese of Sydney’s Life, Family and Outreach Office joins in the Pro-life Rally in front of NSW Parliament House from 2019 PHOTO: Giovanni Portelli

The date was the one year anniversary of the passing of up-until-birth abortion legislation in New South Wales. “We need every Catholic to be active in raising awareness of the pro-life movement in Australia” said Steve Buhagiar, director of the Life Marriage and Family Team at the Sydney Archdiocese.

A culture of life will only be built when we all collectively do our part

LifeChoice Australia’s Rebecca Gosper and Mary Chaghoury on a Facebook livestream announcing a 2021 Rally for Life in Sydney SCREENSHOT FROM LIFECHOICE AUSTRALIA

The #notforgotten hashtag drew a myriad of pro-life groups including LifeChoice Australia, MarchForLife Sydney, as well as video attendance from prominent American Pro-Lifers Lila Rose and the President of the March For Life USA, Jeanne Mancini – the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world.

March For Life USA – the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world held in Washington DC here in 2019

Ms Mancini encouraged rallying for incremental laws to help mitigate the damage of full-term abortion.

“There are lots of incremental laws that have been enacted [in the USA] and studies show that they lower the number of abortions,” said Ms Mancini.  “A culture of life will only be built when we all collectively do our part.”

Aussie youth and Bishop Richard Umbers participate in the March for Life in 2019

Ms Mancini joined Lila Rose as well as LifeChoice Australia’s Rebecca Gosper and Mary Chaghoury on a Facebook livestream announcing a 2021 Rally for Life in Sydney on 26 September next year.

this is a basic human right

“Marches are powerful because it is a witness to everybody who will see it. This fight for life is the greatest human rights issue of our day,” said Lila Rose.
“I am so excited you guys are doing it in Australia.”

Ms Gosper asked pro-lifers to offer their different talents needed to help in the year ahead. “We have all been given different gifts and talents. We can all use our abilities to make this whole movement unique,” said Ms Gosper.

Singer-songwriter Rachel Vala and her keyboard. Her song Not Forgotten, written for the first anniversary of legalised abortion in NSW, echoes every point of view in the abortion debate PHOTO: PETER ROSENGREN

Among the many involved in #notforgotten day was Rachel Vala – a young Catholic from the Diocese of Broken Bay who put her artistic talent to use in a song uploaded to social media titled Not Forgotten.

To listen to ‘Not Forgotten’ by Rachel Vala click here

“The song echoes every person’s point of view; young people trying to protect the dignity of life, families, and women who have had abortions as well as women in vulnerable positions,” Ms Vala told The Catholic Weekly.

Students belonging to the UTS Catholic Society with newly-ordained Fr William Chow protest the abortion bill in 2019. PHOTO: Giovanni Portelli

“When Jesus says we must care for the least in society this resonates strongly with me. But whether you are religious or not – this is a basic human right. Maybe the media won’t take up this issue but we can take it up ourselves on social media.”

Pathma with her 5-month-old son Shunmuga, who was born prematurely at 23 weeks. Under NSW abortion legislation supported by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, children like Shunmuga don’t exist just seven days earlier and can be killed by any doctor. To end Shunmuga’s life after 22 weeks would simply require the signatures of two doctors in any abortion clinic in NSW.

Rebecca Gosper said she was hopeful that despite abortion legislation reaching its ‘lowest point’ in NSW, the future would show a way forward.

“From now on we can only build up – which is something we can look forward to. We can build a better future.”

