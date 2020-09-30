Creative Pro-lifers for the Digital Era

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sydneysiders committed to the sanctity of human life commemorated the anniversary of legalised ending of life through abortion under the umbrella hashtag #notforgotten on 26 September.

The date was the one year anniversary of the passing of up-until-birth abortion legislation in New South Wales. “We need every Catholic to be active in raising awareness of the pro-life movement in Australia” said Steve Buhagiar, director of the Life Marriage and Family Team at the Sydney Archdiocese.

A culture of life will only be built when we all collectively do our part

The #notforgotten hashtag drew a myriad of pro-life groups including LifeChoice Australia, MarchForLife Sydney, as well as video attendance from prominent American Pro-Lifers Lila Rose and the President of the March For Life USA, Jeanne Mancini – the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world.

Ms Mancini encouraged rallying for incremental laws to help mitigate the damage of full-term abortion.

“There are lots of incremental laws that have been enacted [in the USA] and studies show that they lower the number of abortions,” said Ms Mancini. “A culture of life will only be built when we all collectively do our part.”

Ms Mancini joined Lila Rose as well as LifeChoice Australia’s Rebecca Gosper and Mary Chaghoury on a Facebook livestream announcing a 2021 Rally for Life in Sydney on 26 September next year.

this is a basic human right

“Marches are powerful because it is a witness to everybody who will see it. This fight for life is the greatest human rights issue of our day,” said Lila Rose.

“I am so excited you guys are doing it in Australia.”

Ms Gosper asked pro-lifers to offer their different talents needed to help in the year ahead. “We have all been given different gifts and talents. We can all use our abilities to make this whole movement unique,” said Ms Gosper.

Among the many involved in #notforgotten day was Rachel Vala – a young Catholic from the Diocese of Broken Bay who put her artistic talent to use in a song uploaded to social media titled Not Forgotten.

“The song echoes every person’s point of view; young people trying to protect the dignity of life, families, and women who have had abortions as well as women in vulnerable positions,” Ms Vala told The Catholic Weekly.

“When Jesus says we must care for the least in society this resonates strongly with me. But whether you are religious or not – this is a basic human right. Maybe the media won’t take up this issue but we can take it up ourselves on social media.”

Rebecca Gosper said she was hopeful that despite abortion legislation reaching its ‘lowest point’ in NSW, the future would show a way forward.

“From now on we can only build up – which is something we can look forward to. We can build a better future.”

To listen to ‘Not Forgotten’ by Rachel Vala click here

