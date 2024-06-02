Conversions and amazing encounters mark National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s first 10 days

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s perpetual pilgrims’ second week included already iconic events — such as when Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York blessed the city with the Eucharist from a boat near the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbour 27 May — and hidden moments — like when a man got out of a truck in the middle of Oregon, far away from any towns, and genuflected as the Eucharistic caravan passed.

On a 29 May media call, the pilgrims shared other stories of encounter and conversion: On the California side of Lake Tahoe, a photographer for a secular news outlet — amazed by the masses of people turning out for processions — told the perpetual pilgrims that he was inspired to learn more about the Eucharist and plans to begin the process for becoming Catholic.

Meanwhile, a woman who isn’t able to walk with the pilgrims has been joining each procession along the St Juan Diego Route since Brownsville, Texas, on a retrofitted tricycle.

Also in Texas, some perpetual pilgrims helped bandage a woman’s wounded leg at a homeless shelter, and then the woman — whose name is Hope — asked the pilgrims to pray with her.

On the 29 May media call, the perpetual pilgrims acknowledged that their packed days can sap their energy, but explained each “amazing encounter” along their routes also reveals to them the impact that the pilgrimage is having.