back to top
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
18.1 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsVaticanWorld

Consecrated life is not for the worldly ambitious

By Rome Reports

Most read

Pope Francis took a break from his July vacation to hold an official meeting with representatives of six religious congregations on the occasion of their general chapters.

In his address, the pope asked them to imitate God by being simple people.

“God’s love is simple and his beauty is a simple, not sophisticated beauty. Ask the Lord for simplicity, both on a personal level and in the synodal dynamics of the community journey, stripping yourselves of everything that is not needed or that can hinder listening and agreement in your discernment processes,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Pope Francis told the groups it was important to have vocations, to pray before the tabernacle and to avoid ambition within their congregations at all costs. He warned that it is “a plague” in the consecrated life.

Previous article
Ten years on, nothing can stop Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green
Next article
Eucharistic congress begins in Indianapolis
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024