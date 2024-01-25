Climbing The Sycamore Tree – Season 1 Episode 1



Climbing the Sycamore with Professor Hayden Ramsay. Like Zaccheaus who climbed the Sycamore tree to see the Lord better, we’ll be trying to shift position on issues both perennial and topical, religious and moral.

Hayden is a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at ACU and Professor of Ethics. He taught philosophy in universities in Scotland and Australia and served for many years on the staff of the Archbishops of Melbourne and Sydney. He was formerly Head of Campus at UNDA Sydney. Hayden’s approach is philosophical but with a light touch, a Catholic faith and an attempt to think things through ‘on the spot’!

Got a burning question? Email [email protected] for a chance to have your question answered in a future episode.