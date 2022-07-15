Civilisation study online

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Campion College Australia is preparing to launch a short online course this week on Western Civilisation.

The pre-recorded lecture series will cover topics in the history, philosophy, theology and literature of Western Civilisation, derived from Campion’s top-rated Liberal Arts degree, and is designed to be taken at the student’s pace.

Introduction to Western Civilisation will delve into key texts and ideas from the past 3000 years, including Plato’s Republic, Shakespeare’s Richard III and Dante’s Divine Comedy.

Lectures will also cover crucial movements in Western European history, such as the rise of monasticism, the Reformation and the Enlightenment, while introducing subscribers to figures like St Thomas Aquinas, René Descartes and Friedrich Nietzsche.

While intended for personal enrichment, Introduction to Western Civilisation can also be used as a bridging program for admission to Campion’s undergraduate degree.

All lectures in this short course feature Campion’s outstanding academics, delivered through Parousia Media on demand.

Introduction to Western Civilisation will be released on Monday 18 July, and will be available through Campion’s website, www.campion.edu.au.

The cost of the short course is $299, with all course content available to the student for 12 months from the date of payment.

All students will receive a certificate of completion after submitting a short assessment, submitted within the 12-month access period at the student’s own pace.

Campion has encouraged those who are interested to keep an eye on its website and social media pages for updates on the course.

Course enquiries can be directed to Campion’s Student Recruitment Manager, Christine Vella, on (02) 9896 9303 or via [email protected].