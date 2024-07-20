Nicaraguan government forces closure of Radio Maria Nicaragua

In April, the Ortega government in Nicaragua blocked Radio Maria Nicaragua’s bank accounts on claims it obstructs governmental financial control.

Now, in another example of persecution that many Catholic organisations are facing, it has ordered the radio station’s closure which was confirmed by the official newspaper.

The sisters of Mother Teresa’s congregation were forced to leave the country and the Jesuits had their university expropriated.

Religious persecution continues in much of the world. Aid to the Church in Need has raised the alarm about a case in Pakistan, where a Christian was found guilty of alleged blasphemy.

The Christian community maintains his innocence, but the incident triggered anger among Muslim neighbours. 80 Christian homes were looted and 25 churches burned down—an image that is not unusual.

In such cases, there were no direct fatalities; however, it is not unusual for the pope himself to name Christians who have been killed in recent events, as he did in the case of some nuns in Yemen in 2023.

“In this very land, there have been brilliant testimonies of faith, such as that of the Missionary Sisters of Charity, who have paved the way there,” he said.

“They are still present today in Yemen, where they offer assistance to the sick, elderly and disabled. Some of them have been martyred, but the rest continue to risk their lives for their work.”

Aid to the Church in Need reports that severe religious persecution is currently present in 28 countries.