Peter Pan comes to life during a time in need

For the past three decades, an organisation named Peter Pan has helped alleviate the isolation families facing childhood cancer have, during treatment and care.

An event not only difficult for families but also friends, they provide free housing for families from around the world who travel to Rome for child cancer treatment.

“Peter Pan was born 30 years ago here in Rome. A group of parents with children with cancer—including our two beautiful founding mothers—decided to establish an association to help parents with kids in the same situation as them,” explained Sonia Lippielli from the Peter Pan reception and facilities.

“And to this day, we are able to offer families not just a roof, but a real home with so many services and so many things available to them.”

Many of these families from around the globe travel to Rome to receive treatment from the world renowned “Pope’s hospital” the Bambino Gesu. It is the largest paediatric polyclinic and research centre in Europe.

“The Bambino Gesu is a centre of excellence for paediatrics in Italy and Europe, and also in haematology, so people come from various regions of Italy and abroad. They come here because they know they can offer the best to their children,” said Sonia.

Peter Pan runs multiple homes around Rome that are filled with life and character, from Peter Pan paintings to books, markers and puzzles and most importantly, the smiles and laughter of children.

Along with a roof over their heads, the organisation also provides families with psychological support, medical advice, shuttles to the hospital, Italian lessons and bureaucratic assistance.

More than 200 volunteers make this mission a reality for the many families facing this difficult situation, like Antonella, whose daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

“Two years ago, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and we’ve been here ever since. And now she’s in complete remission. She has had three different kinds of surgeries. Everything went well. This association is our family and home,” Antonella said.

In the homes, families have their own room and bathroom but share a kitchen and common areas, resulting in a community environment that allows them to support one another.

“When they are here, the families support each other, they live together through the same pains and losses, maybe in the form of a treatment that didn’t go well. They also live the joys: maybe a check-up or a treatment that ends. They share the spaces and even all cook together and eat together,” shared Sonia.

The relationships and support these families build over meals in the Peter Pan home often help them through what for many is the most difficult time of their lives.