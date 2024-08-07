Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Gaza

The situation in the Middle East did not improve during July, so in his first event addressing the public, Pope Francis launched an appeal for peace.

“I reiterate my appeal to all parties involved to ensure that the conflict does not escalate and to cease fire immediately on all fronts, beginning with Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is so grave; it is unbearable,” he said.

“I pray that the sincere search for peace will extinguish strife, love will win out over hate and revenge will be disarmed by forgiveness.”

The pope also asked for prayers for Ukraine, Myanmar and Sudan and discussed other problems in the world.

“Let us unite our efforts and prayers for the elimination of ethnic discrimination in regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially discrimination against women.”

A few minutes earlier, Pope Francis had resumed his catechesis on the Holy Spirit, encouraging pilgrims to trust in God. The pope said it is only in this way that miracles come true.

“Each of us sometimes find ourselves in situations in life that are beyond our strength and ask ourselves, ‘How can I cope with this situation?’

“It helps, in such cases, to repeat to oneself what the angel told the Virgin Mary, ‘Nothing is impossible for God.'”